Clean Harbors cuts FY24 adjusted EBITDA view to $1.1B-$1.12B from $1.13B-$1.17B

October 30, 2024 — 08:18 am EDT

The company said, “Adjusted free cash flow in the range of $280 million to $320 million, or a midpoint of $300 million, which includes spending related to the Kimball incinerator and the Company’s Baltimore expansion. The Company is revising this range due to its new Adjusted EBITDA guidance and increased short-term working capital levels. This new range is based on anticipated net cash from operating activities in the range of $680 million to $750 million.”

Read More on CLH:

