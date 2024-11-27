Clarity Medical Sees Improved Losses Amid Revenue Drop

Clarity Medical Group Holding Limited (HK:1406) has released an update.

Clarity Medical Group Holding Limited reported a 14% decrease in revenue for the six months ending September 2024, down to HK$87 million from HK$101 million in the previous year. Despite this, the company’s adjusted net loss improved, decreasing from HK$20 million to HK$11 million, indicating better cost management and operational efficiencies. Investors may find the reduction in operating losses before depreciation and impairments, which dropped significantly from HK$15.9 million to HK$4 million, as a positive sign of potential recovery.

