Clara Resources Secures Underwriting for Rights Issue

Aus Tin Mining Limited (AU:C7A) has released an update.

Clara Resources Australia Ltd has announced a non-renounceable rights issue supported by Cerberus Advisory, which has agreed to partially underwrite 28.5 million shares, equivalent to $285,000. The underwriting and sub-underwriting agreements form about 17% of the $1.67 million total rights issue, involving current and future directors. This financial maneuver aims to strengthen the company’s capital structure, appealing to investors eyeing stock opportunities.

