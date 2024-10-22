News & Insights

Civmec Limited Eyes Strategic Growth and Expansion

October 22, 2024 — 05:33 am EDT

Civmec Singapore Limited Shs Chess Deposit Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:CVL) has released an update.

Civmec Limited is in the process of acquiring Luerssen Australia, subject to due diligence and government approval, which could impact its balance sheet. The company is strategically expanding its facilities and land use to support future growth, particularly in maintenance and defence sectors. Civmec has set ambitious targets for revenue, margins, and return on equity as part of its 2030 strategic goals.

