City of Santa Monica Bitcoin Office to Host Open-Source Bitcoin Festival In October

The City of Santa Monica's Bitcoin Office has announced a one-day Bitcoin open-source festival scheduled for October 18th, with the date subject to change. The event, held in partnership with the Proof of Workforce Foundation, aims to provide education on various aspects of Bitcoin, including mining, investment, and the broader implications of Bitcoin in the economy.

The Santa Monica Bitcoin Office, which was launched last month following a unanimous city council vote, is dedicated to educating the local community about the transformative potential of Bitcoin. The office also aims to identify and facilitate Bitcoin industry partnerships to support Santa Monica's economic recovery and create new employment opportunities.

By fostering strategic collaborations and positioning Santa Monica as a hub for Bitcoin innovation, the city hopes to attract investment and ensure economic resilience in the digital age. The upcoming festival is part of this broader mission, offering residents and businesses an opportunity to engage with the latest developments in Bitcoin.

However, the city and its partners have made it clear that any discussions at the event should not be interpreted as financial advice. The Santa Monica Bitcoin Office said participants are encouraged to conduct their own research and consult financial advisors before making any investment decisions.

In June, 2023, the Santa Monica firefighters also became the first union to purchase and hold Bitcoin, thanks to a partnership with the Proof of Workforce Foundation.

