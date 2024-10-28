City of London Investment Group AGM Highlights

City of London Investment (GB:CLIG) has released an update.

City of London Investment Group held its Annual General Meeting, passing all proposed resolutions, including the re-election of directors and the approval of a final dividend of 22p per share. Notably, Sarah Ing was elected as a director and will chair the Remuneration Committee following Tazim Essani’s departure. These changes reflect the company’s ongoing efforts to maintain strong governance and shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:CLIG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.