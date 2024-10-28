News & Insights

Stocks

City of London Investment Group AGM Highlights

October 28, 2024 — 02:02 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

City of London Investment (GB:CLIG) has released an update.

City of London Investment Group held its Annual General Meeting, passing all proposed resolutions, including the re-election of directors and the approval of a final dividend of 22p per share. Notably, Sarah Ing was elected as a director and will chair the Remuneration Committee following Tazim Essani’s departure. These changes reflect the company’s ongoing efforts to maintain strong governance and shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:CLIG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.