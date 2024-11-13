CI&T's Earnings: A Preview

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2024-11-14. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate CI&T to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07.

The announcement from CI&T is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.03, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at CI&T's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.06 0.050 0.06 0.07 EPS Actual 0.09 0.061 0.03 0.07 Price Change % 7.000000000000001% 5.0% -4.0% -5.0%

Performance of CI&T Shares

Shares of CI&T were trading at $7.14 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 30.05%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about CI&T

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding CI&T.

CI&T has received a total of 5 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $8.46, the consensus suggests a potential 18.49% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Hackett Group, Grid Dynamics Holdings and BigBear.ai Hldgs, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

For Hackett Group, analysts project an Outperform trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $29.0, indicating a potential 306.16% upside. The consensus among analysts is an Buy trajectory for Grid Dynamics Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $18.4, indicating a potential 157.7% upside. As per analysts' assessments, BigBear.ai Hldgs is favoring an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $3.25, suggesting a potential 54.48% downside. Insights: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Hackett Group, Grid Dynamics Holdings and BigBear.ai Hldgs are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity CI&T Neutral -1.08% $195.98M 3.21% Hackett Group Outperform 5.17% $31.53M 8.06% Grid Dynamics Holdings Buy 12.94% $32.73M 1.09% BigBear.ai Hldgs Buy 4.33% $11.06M -12.10%

Key Takeaway:

CI&T ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. CI&T is at the top for Return on Equity.

Discovering CI&T: A Closer Look

CI&T Inc is engaged in providing strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for companies. The company mainly develops customizable software through the implementation of several software solutions, including Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Analytics, Cloud, and Mobility technologies. The majority of the revenue is generated from the North America and Europe, followed by Asia, Pacific and Japan.

Unraveling the Financial Story of CI&T

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining CI&T's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.08% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: CI&T's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.58%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): CI&T's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.21%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.66%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: CI&T's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.57, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for CI&T visit their earnings calendar on our site.

