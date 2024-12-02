News & Insights

Stocks
CZNC

Citizens & Northern assumed with a Neutral at Piper Sandler

December 02, 2024 — 07:30 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Piper Sandler assumed coverage of Citizens & Northern with a Neutral rating and $22 price target With about 7% upside to its price target the firm assumes shares trade to about 12.0-times of its 2025 estimate of $1.83. Keeping in mind Citizens & Northern has historically traded more expensively to peers, Piper believes the narrowing valuation spread could give investors an opportunity to be more constructive on the story moving forward if credit quality stabilizes, tangible book value growth accelerates, and higher levels of profitability are sustained.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CZNC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CZNC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.