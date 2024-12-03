CITIC Telecom Announces Board Changes with New Appointment

CITIC Telecom International Holdings (HK:1883) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

CITIC Telecom International Holdings has announced changes to its board of directors, effective December 6, 2024, with Mr. Zhang Bo resigning as a Non-executive Director and Mr. Zhao Lei stepping in to fill the position. Mr. Zhao brings extensive experience from his tenure at CITIC Group Corporation, where he has held several senior management roles since 1993. The board expressed gratitude for Mr. Zhang’s contributions and warmly welcomed Mr. Zhao.

For further insights into HK:1883 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.