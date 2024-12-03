News & Insights

CITIC Telecom Announces Board Changes with New Appointment

December 03, 2024 — 04:08 am EST

CITIC Telecom International Holdings (HK:1883) has released an update.

CITIC Telecom International Holdings has announced changes to its board of directors, effective December 6, 2024, with Mr. Zhang Bo resigning as a Non-executive Director and Mr. Zhao Lei stepping in to fill the position. Mr. Zhao brings extensive experience from his tenure at CITIC Group Corporation, where he has held several senior management roles since 1993. The board expressed gratitude for Mr. Zhang’s contributions and warmly welcomed Mr. Zhao.

TipRanks
