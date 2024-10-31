News & Insights

CITIC Corporation’s Strong Q3 Financial Performance Unveiled

October 31, 2024 — 07:14 am EDT

CITIC (HK:0267) has released an update.

CITIC Corporation Limited has released its unaudited financial results for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, showcasing a robust financial position with total assets amounting to over RMB 11.3 trillion. Investors are advised to approach with caution, as these figures have not undergone audit or review by the company’s auditors.

