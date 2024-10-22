News & Insights

Stocks

Citi upgrades Fluor to Buy on better execution, backlog

October 22, 2024 — 05:55 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Citi upgraded Fluor (FLR) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $65, up from $52. The company’s outlook and execution “continues to evolve positively” and its backlog has increased over the last several quarters, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm thinks the company’s book-to-bill should pick back up to over one-times toward the middle of 2025. However, the stock “could still react reasonably well” beforehand given Fluor’s improved execution and relative valuation discount to the S&P 500, contends Citi. The firm believes the stock is not pricing in the potential for the company to monetize at least several hundred million dollars from its 50% equity stake in Nuscale Power (SMR).

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FLR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FLR
SMR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.