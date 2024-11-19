News & Insights

Stocks

Citi Trends Appoints Kenneth Seipel as CEO Amid Sales Growth

November 19, 2024 — 07:19 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Citi Trends ( (CTRN) ) just unveiled an update.

Citi Trends Inc. has appointed Kenneth Seipel as its permanent CEO, effective November 18, 2024, after serving as Interim CEO since June. This announcement coincides with the company reporting preliminary Q3 2024 sales of $179.1 million, marking a 5.7% increase in comparable store sales compared to the previous year. The company credits improved product strategies and increased customer traffic for exceeding prior sales expectations. Seipel brings extensive retail experience and aims to enhance shareholder value, aligning his compensation with significant share price appreciation.

See more data about CTRN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CTRN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.