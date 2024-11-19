Citi Trends Appoints Kenneth Seipel as CEO Amid Sales Growth

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Citi Trends Inc. has appointed Kenneth Seipel as its permanent CEO, effective November 18, 2024, after serving as Interim CEO since June. This announcement coincides with the company reporting preliminary Q3 2024 sales of $179.1 million, marking a 5.7% increase in comparable store sales compared to the previous year. The company credits improved product strategies and increased customer traffic for exceeding prior sales expectations. Seipel brings extensive retail experience and aims to enhance shareholder value, aligning his compensation with significant share price appreciation.

