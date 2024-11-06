Citi sees Dell, HP Enterprise benefitting from Supermicro’s ‘woes’

Citi analyst Asiya Merchant believes Dell Technologies (DELL), and to a lesser extent HP Enterprise (HPE), will likely benefit from improving artificial intelligence order momentum and competitive intensity in the quarters ahead given Supermicro’s (SMCI) “woes.” Supermicro provided a business update below estimates, attributing the shortfall to a demand air pocket as its customers await next generation Blackwell chips which are on allocation, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on DELL:
- Dell Stock (NYSE:DELL) Rises 10% as Rival Super Micro Computer Implodes
- Dell Technologies call volume above normal and directionally bullish
- Early notable gainers among liquid option names on October 30th
- Unusually active option classes on open October 30th
- Dell Technologies placed on ‘Positive Catalyst Watch’ at JPMorgan
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.