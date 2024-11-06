Citi sees Dell, HP Enterprise benefitting from Supermicro’s ‘woes’

Citi analyst Asiya Merchant believes Dell Technologies (DELL), and to a lesser extent HP Enterprise (HPE), will likely benefit from improving artificial intelligence order momentum and competitive intensity in the quarters ahead given Supermicro’s (SMCI) “woes.” Supermicro provided a business update below estimates, attributing the shortfall to a demand air pocket as its customers await next generation Blackwell chips which are on allocation, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

