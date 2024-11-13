Cisco reports Q1 adjusted EPS 91c, consensus 87c

Reports Q1 revenue $13.8B, consensus $13.77B. “Cisco (CSCO) is off to a strong start to fiscal 2025,” said Chuck Robbins, chair and CEO of Cisco. “Our customers are investing in critical infrastructure to prepare for AI, and with the breadth of our portfolio, we are uniquely positioned to capitalize on this opportunity.” “Revenue, gross margin and EPS in Q1 were at the high end or above our guidance range, generating strong operating leverage,” said Scott Herren, CFO of Cisco. “We are focused on solid execution and operating discipline while making strategic investments to drive innovation and growth.”

