Cisco Announces FY25 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO), Wednesday announced its financial guidance for the fiscal year 2025.

For the period, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $55 billion to $56.2 billion.

Cisco projects earnings of $1.93 to $2.05 a share, and adjusted earnings of $3.52 to $3.58 a share for the full year.

Also, the company has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per common share to be paid on October 23.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.