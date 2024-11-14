News & Insights

Circle SpA Reports Strong Growth in 2024

November 14, 2024 — 01:18 pm EST

Circle SpA (IT:CIRC) has released an update.

Circle SpA continues its growth trajectory with a consolidated production value of €10.1 million in the first nine months of 2024, an 8% increase from the previous year. The Federative Services Milos® saw a substantial growth of 23%, and the company’s multi-year backlog rose to €20.1 million, indicating strong future prospects. Circle’s strategic partnership with Zucchetti aims to enhance their service offerings, reflecting their commitment to innovation and market responsiveness.

