Circle SpA Expands Stake in Accudire for Strategic Growth

Circle SpA has increased its stake in Accudire, a Verona-based startup, to 21% as part of a capital increase that also sees the involvement of major IT player Zucchetti SpA. This strategic move aims to enhance Accudire’s growth in logistics documentation digitalization and strengthen synergies across the logistics chain. The collaboration will allow Circle to offer more comprehensive digital services, aligning with its Connect 4 Agile Growth strategy.

