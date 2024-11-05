Circle S.p.A. Advances Digitalization in Logistics

Circle SpA (IT:CIRC) has released an update.

Circle S.p.A. has secured a significant €290,000 project focused on enhancing data sharing and interoperability in the multimodal logistics sector, aligning with Italy’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan. This initiative highlights Circle’s commitment to driving digitalization and innovation in logistics, aiming for a more connected and efficient supply chain. With strategic consulting and technological development, Circle continues to lead advancements in the port and intermodal logistics sectors.

