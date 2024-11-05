News & Insights

Stocks

Circle S.p.A. Advances Digitalization in Logistics

November 05, 2024 — 02:49 am EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Circle SpA (IT:CIRC) has released an update.

Circle S.p.A. has secured a significant €290,000 project focused on enhancing data sharing and interoperability in the multimodal logistics sector, aligning with Italy’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan. This initiative highlights Circle’s commitment to driving digitalization and innovation in logistics, aiming for a more connected and efficient supply chain. With strategic consulting and technological development, Circle continues to lead advancements in the port and intermodal logistics sectors.

For further insights into IT:CIRC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.