Circle Group Wins Grant to Boost Port Innovation

November 19, 2024 — 02:49 am EST

Circle SpA (IT:CIRC) has released an update.

Circle Group has secured a non-repayable grant to participate in the DEUS project, aimed at innovating port logistics through automation and digitalization, with a focus on sustainability. As a strategic partner, Circle will receive approximately 140,000 euros for its contribution, enhancing its commitment to technological development in the Liguria region. This project is part of a broader initiative supported by the Liguria Region to foster economic growth through innovation.

