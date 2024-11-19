Circle Group Wins Grant to Boost Port Innovation

Circle SpA (IT:CIRC) has released an update.
Circle Group has secured a non-repayable grant to participate in the DEUS project, aimed at innovating port logistics through automation and digitalization, with a focus on sustainability. As a strategic partner, Circle will receive approximately 140,000 euros for its contribution, enhancing its commitment to technological development in the Liguria region. This project is part of a broader initiative supported by the Liguria Region to foster economic growth through innovation.
