Circio Holding ASA Expands Share Capital Amid Growth

October 23, 2024 — 02:02 am EDT

Circio Holding ASA has announced the conversion of NOK 500,000 worth of convertible bonds into 833,333 new shares, increasing the company’s share capital. This move highlights Circio’s ongoing financial strategies as it continues to advance its innovative circular RNA therapeutics and oncology program.

