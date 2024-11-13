CIR S.p.A. Successfully Completes Share Offer

CIR SpA – Compagnie Industriali Riunite (IT:CIR) has released an update.

CIR S.p.A. successfully concluded its option and pre-emption offer, selling all 187,872 available shares for a total of €102,465.39. The majority shareholder, Fratelli De Benedetti S.p.A., acquired 119,870 shares during this process. This transaction will be finalized on November 20, 2024, through the Monte Titoli system.

