CIR SpA Launches Partial Public Share Purchase Offer

CIR SpA – Compagnie Industriali Riunite (IT:CIR) has released an update.
CIR SpA has announced a voluntary partial public purchase offer for a maximum of 131,147,541 shares at a consideration of Euro 0.61 per share, with the subscription period set from November 25 to December 13, 2024. The offer, which represents 12.524% of CIR’s share capital, has been approved by Consob, and the payment date is scheduled for December 20, 2024, provided there are no unforeseen events affecting the financial market or CIR’s operations.
