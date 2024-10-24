Cipherpoint Ltd Sees Shift in Shareholder Voting Power

Cipherpoint Ltd (AU:EXT) has released an update.

Cipherpoint Ltd recently reported a change in the voting power of its substantial holders, Bryan and Nina Saba, due to dilution following new share issues. Their voting power decreased from 12.88% to 11.26%, although the number of shares held remained the same at 197.5 million. This shift reflects the evolving dynamics in shareholder influence and market interest in Cipherpoint Ltd.

