Cipherpoint Ltd Sees Shift in Shareholder Voting Power

October 24, 2024 — 12:33 am EDT

Cipherpoint Ltd (AU:EXT) has released an update.

Cipherpoint Ltd recently reported a change in the voting power of its substantial holders, Bryan and Nina Saba, due to dilution following new share issues. Their voting power decreased from 12.88% to 11.26%, although the number of shares held remained the same at 197.5 million. This shift reflects the evolving dynamics in shareholder influence and market interest in Cipherpoint Ltd.

