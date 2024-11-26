Cipher Mining announces acquisition of new site in West Texas

Cipher Mining (CIFR) announced it has closed a transaction to acquire a new site in West Texas called Stingray for a cash payment of $4.1 million and a variable fee of $1.5/MWh for the initial five years after the energization of the site. The site features up to 100 MW of front-of-the-meter capacity and all necessary regulatory approvals, 250 acres of land adjacent to the transmission assets, and a completed facility extension agreement with ONCOR.
