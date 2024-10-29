Cion Ares Diversified Credit Fund announces over $6B in total AUM

CION Ares Management (ARES), a joint venture between affiliates of CION Investment (CION)s and Ares Management announced, that CION Ares Diversified Credit Fund recently surpassed $6 billion in total assets under management. CION co-CEO Michael Reisner noted, “We introduced a diversified credit strategy in an interval fund structure in 2017 because we believed that individual investors, through their financial advisors, should have access to the benefits that the private markets can bring in achieving long-term investment goals. We were ahead of the curve in finding the right structure to offer alternatives to individuals, and the Fund’s growth is a testament to the commitment we’ve made to the space, and the partnerships we’ve built. CADC can offer the opportunity for income, stability and lower portfolio volatility through diversification away from public markets, and we believe financial advisors are increasingly seeking these assets as a differentiator in their clients’ portfolios.”

