Cintas Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Cintas. Our analysis of options history for Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) revealed 19 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 57% of traders were bullish, while 26% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $70,240, and 17 were calls, valued at $712,796.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $147.5 to $230.0 for Cintas over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Cintas's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Cintas's significant trades, within a strike price range of $147.5 to $230.0, over the past month.

Cintas Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CTAS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $10.9 $10.6 $10.6 $220.00 $110.2K 220 105 CTAS CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $77.0 $77.0 $77.0 $147.50 $61.6K 40 8 CTAS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $27.1 $26.3 $26.3 $200.00 $52.6K 528 33 CTAS PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $30.9 $29.6 $29.6 $230.00 $41.4K 5 14 CTAS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $25.6 $24.9 $25.63 $200.00 $41.0K 528 281

About Cintas

Cintas has roots tracing back to 1929, during which the Farmer family cleaned and re-sold dirty rags to manufacturing plants in Ohio. The firm has grown its business organically and through acquisitions, and today Cintas acts as a one-stop outsourcing partner for businesses. Cintas will design, manufacture, collect, and clean every employee uniform for a small weekly sum, taking on the upfront capital expense itself. In the same stop, Cintas can also replace soiled or depleted mats, mops, trash liners, towels, first aid, fire, and cleaning products. Businesses value an outsourcing partner like Cintas as it simplifies operations and leaves noncore tasks with high regulatory standards in the hands of professionals.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Cintas, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Cintas Standing Right Now? With a volume of 593,799, the price of CTAS is down -1.34% at $222.76. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 17 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

