Cinemark price target raised to $40 from $32 at Benchmark

December 03, 2024 — 06:45 am EST

Benchmark raised the firm’s price target on Cinemark (CNK) to $40 from $32 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares, noting that the domestic box office in Q4 is currently up 26% year-over-year at the same point in the quarter, which has surpassed the firm’s expectations. This “robust performance underscores the accelerating recovery” of the box office post-pandemic, says the analyst, who anticipates this momentum to persist with a slate of high-quality films set to release in 2025 and beyond.

