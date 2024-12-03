Cinemark price target raised to $40 from $32 at Benchmark

Benchmark raised the firm’s price target on Cinemark (CNK) to $40 from $32 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares, noting that the domestic box office in Q4 is currently up 26% year-over-year at the same point in the quarter, which has surpassed the firm’s expectations. This “robust performance underscores the accelerating recovery” of the box office post-pandemic, says the analyst, who anticipates this momentum to persist with a slate of high-quality films set to release in 2025 and beyond.

