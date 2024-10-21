CIFI Holdings Updates Debt Restructuring Options

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co (DE:6CI) has released an update.

CIFI Holdings has announced updates to its offshore debt restructuring plan, introducing an additional option for creditors. The company has amended its scheme to offer two sub-options for scheme creditors, providing different combinations of mandatory convertible bonds and cash consideration. These changes aim to provide more flexibility and address feedback from creditors.

