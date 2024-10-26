Cielo Waste Solutions Extends Proxy Voting Deadline

Cielo Waste Solutions (TSE:CMC) has released an update.

Cielo Waste Solutions has announced the extension of its proxy voting deadline for the upcoming virtual Annual General Meeting, allowing shareholders more time to participate. The meeting will be held online, ensuring equal access for all stakeholders regardless of location. Cielo is committed to advancing renewable fuel technologies and generating positive returns for its shareholders.

