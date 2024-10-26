News & Insights

Stocks

Cielo Waste Solutions Extends Proxy Voting Deadline

October 26, 2024 — 01:03 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cielo Waste Solutions (TSE:CMC) has released an update.

Cielo Waste Solutions has announced the extension of its proxy voting deadline for the upcoming virtual Annual General Meeting, allowing shareholders more time to participate. The meeting will be held online, ensuring equal access for all stakeholders regardless of location. Cielo is committed to advancing renewable fuel technologies and generating positive returns for its shareholders.

For further insights into TSE:CMC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.