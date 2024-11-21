Cidara Therapeutics to issue 3.89M shares at $14.912 in private placement

Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX) has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain investors to raise up to approximately $105M in gross proceeds. The private placement is being led by new investor, Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners, and includes significant participation by new and existing life sciences-focused investors, including RA Capital Management, TCGX, BVF Partners LP, Vivo Capital, Spruce Street Capital, Adage Capital Partners LP, and Checkpoint Capital. Pursuant to the terms of the securities purchase agreement, Cidara will issue an aggregate of 3,892,274 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $14.912 per share. In lieu of shares of common stock, certain investors are purchasing pre-funded warrants to purchase an aggregate of 3,149,035 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $14.9119 per pre-funded warrant, which equals the purchase price per share of common stock, less the $0.0001 per share exercise price of each pre-funded warrant. The private placement is expected to close on or about November 25, 2024, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Cidara intends to use the net proceeds from the private placement to fund research and development of product candidates, working capital and general corporate purposes. RBC Capital Markets acted as the sole placement agent for the private placement. Guggenheim Securities acted as financial advisor to the Company.

