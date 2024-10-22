Churchill Downs price target lowered to $151 from $157 at Mizuho

Mizuho analyst Ben Chaiken lowered the firm’s price target on Churchill Downs (CHDN) to $151 from $157 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares ahead of the Q3 report. The firm lowered estimates to reflect The Rose project date shift from late Q3 to early November caused by weather, as well as slightly lower than expected monthly gaming revenue data.

