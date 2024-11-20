Churchill China Faces Profitability Challenges Amid Market Uncertainty

Churchill China (GB:CHH) has released an update.

Churchill China has announced that its revenue for 2024 is below expectations due to a subdued global hospitality market, and profitability is expected to fall short of market forecasts. The company anticipates continued challenges into 2025, influenced by UK budget impacts and political uncertainties in European markets, which will affect its cost base. Nevertheless, Churchill maintains a positive long-term outlook, supported by its high-quality products and strong financial position.

