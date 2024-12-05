News & Insights

Churchill China Chairman Boosts Shareholding

December 05, 2024 — 10:14 am EST

Churchill China (GB:CHH) has released an update.

Robin Williams, Chairman of Churchill China, has increased his stake in the company by purchasing 721 ordinary shares at 774p each, reflecting his confidence in the firm’s future prospects. This transaction now makes him the owner of 0.02% of the company’s total voting rights. The purchase, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, could signal positive sentiment for investors in the hospitality ceramics market.

For further insights into GB:CHH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

