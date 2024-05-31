News & Insights

Chuncheng Heating Unanimous Votes at AGM

May 31, 2024 — 07:09 am EDT

Jilin Province Chuncheng Heating Company Limited Class H (HK:1853) has released an update.

Jilin Province Chuncheng Heating Company Limited announced unanimous approval of all resolutions at its 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM), held on May 31, 2024. Shareholders voted in favor of the company’s director reports, financial statements, and remuneration plans for the upcoming year without any opposition. The AGM saw a strong turnout with approximately 81.70% of the company’s issued share capital represented.

