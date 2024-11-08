Chuang’s Consortium Sees Reduced Interim Loss Amidst Market Volatility

Chuang’s Consortium International (HK:0367) has released an update.

Chuang’s Consortium International anticipates a reduced interim loss for the six months ending September 2024, estimating a deficit between HK$270 million and HK$320 million, compared to HK$485 million in the previous year. The loss is primarily due to fair value losses and impairment provisions in its property investments. Despite the expected loss, the company’s financial position remains stable.

