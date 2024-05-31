Chuan Holdings Acquires Hulett Construction

Chuan Holdings Limited (HK:1420) has released an update.

Chuan Holdings Limited has successfully completed a significant acquisition, making Hulett Construction an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary. This strategic move, finalized on 31 May 2024, means Hulett Construction’s financial results will now be integrated into Chuan Holdings’ consolidated financial statements, positioning the company for potentially enhanced financial performance.

