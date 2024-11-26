Christine International Announces Director Resignation

Christine International Holdings Ltd. (HK:1210) has released an update.

Christine International Holdings Ltd. announced the resignation of Mr. Xu Chun Bin as an executive director, effective October 7, 2022, to focus on other business commitments. The board has accepted his resignation without any disagreements or unresolved matters. Mr. Xu’s departure also includes stepping down from several board committees.

