News & Insights

Stocks

Chorus Aviation Announces Virtual Shareholders Meeting

May 31, 2024 — 01:39 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) has released an update.

Chorus Aviation Inc. announces its virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for June 26, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. ET, accessible via live webcast. Shareholders on record by May 2 can participate online, with the option to submit questions and access a post-meeting recording. Meeting materials can be found on Chorus’ website or requested in paper form.

For further insights into TSE:CHR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.