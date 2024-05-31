Chorus Aviation Announces Virtual Shareholders Meeting

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) has released an update.

Chorus Aviation Inc. announces its virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for June 26, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. ET, accessible via live webcast. Shareholders on record by May 2 can participate online, with the option to submit questions and access a post-meeting recording. Meeting materials can be found on Chorus’ website or requested in paper form.

