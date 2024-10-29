Chori Co., Ltd. Reports Record Profits in Q2 FY2025

Chori Co., Ltd. (JP:8014) has released an update.

Chori Co., Ltd. achieved record-high financial results for Q2 FY2025, with a net profit of ¥7.0 billion, driven by the successful execution of their medium-term management plan. The company’s transformation initiatives, including the implementation of a new mission-critical system, are on track, and Chori has been recognized as a component of the JPX-Nikkei Mid and Small Cap Index. These accomplishments reflect strong sales growth and increased profitability across all segments.

