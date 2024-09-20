News & Insights

BioTech
BNTX

CHMP Recommends Marketing Authorization For Pfizer, BioNTech's Omicron KP.2-adapted COVID-19 Vaccine

September 20, 2024 — 08:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech SE (BNTX) announced that the CHMP of the European Medicines Agency has recommended marketing authorization for the companies' Omicron KP.2-adapted monovalent COVID-19 vaccine for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 in individuals 6 months of age and older. The European Commission will review the CHMP's recommendation.

In July 2024, the EC granted marketing authorization for Pfizer and BioNTech's Omicron JN.1-adapted COVID-19 vaccine. In the U.S., the FDA approved the companies' Omicron KP.2-adapted COVID-19 vaccine for individuals 12 years of age and older and granted emergency use authorization for individuals 6 months through 11 years of age on August 22, 2024.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BNTX
PFE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.