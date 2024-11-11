News & Insights

Chipotle CEO brings ‘strong operational background,’ says Stephens

November 11, 2024 — 01:40 pm EST

Stephens keeps an Equal Weight rating on Chipotle (CMG) after the company appointed Scott Boatwright as CEO. Boatwright brings a “strong operational background coupled with deep experience regarding company culture and internal intricacies,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes Chipotle has one of the strongest company cultures among its restaurant peers and finds it encouraging that Jack Hartung will remain in a leadership position to help the transition.

Read More on CMG:

