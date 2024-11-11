Chipotle CEO brings ‘strong operational background,’ says Stephens

Stephens keeps an Equal Weight rating on Chipotle (CMG) after the company appointed Scott Boatwright as CEO. Boatwright brings a “strong operational background coupled with deep experience regarding company culture and internal intricacies,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes Chipotle has one of the strongest company cultures among its restaurant peers and finds it encouraging that Jack Hartung will remain in a leadership position to help the transition.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CMG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.