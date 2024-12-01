News & Insights

China Yuhua Education Delays Results, Suspends Trading

December 01, 2024 — 08:08 pm EST

China Yuhua Education Corp. Ltd. (HK:6169) has released an update.

China Yuhua Education Corp. Ltd. has delayed the publication of its annual results for the year ending August 2024 due to ongoing discussions with bondholders. Consequently, the board meeting originally scheduled for November 29, 2024, has been postponed, and trading of the company’s shares and debt securities on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange has been suspended. The company assures that operations remain normal and will update shareholders and investors as needed.

