China Yuhua Education Delays Results, Suspends Trading

China Yuhua Education Corp. Ltd. (HK:6169) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

China Yuhua Education Corp. Ltd. has delayed the publication of its annual results for the year ending August 2024 due to ongoing discussions with bondholders. Consequently, the board meeting originally scheduled for November 29, 2024, has been postponed, and trading of the company’s shares and debt securities on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange has been suspended. The company assures that operations remain normal and will update shareholders and investors as needed.

For further insights into HK:6169 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.