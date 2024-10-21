China Yuanbang Faces Loan Repayment Challenge and Trading Suspension

China Yuanbang Property Holdings Ltd. (SG:BCD) has released an update.

China Yuanbang Property Holdings Ltd. has been requested by a lender to repay an outstanding loan of RMB182 million plus interest, backed by pledged assets and personal guarantees. The company is negotiating a revised repayment schedule and has voluntarily suspended trading of its shares in the meantime. Management assures that the enforcement of pledged assets will not significantly impact operations.

