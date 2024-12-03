China Vanadium Resumes Mining Operations with Safety Enhancements

China Vanadium Titano-Magnetite Mining Co., Ltd. (HK:0893) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

China Vanadium Titano-Magnetite Mining Co., Ltd. has resumed operations at its Maoling-Yanglongshan Mine in Sichuan Province after receiving approval from the local authorities. The company has implemented enhanced safety measures following a safety incident and expects production capacity to return to normal within weeks. Investors are advised to stay informed as safety improvements may impact financial assessments.

For further insights into HK:0893 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.