China Vanadium Resumes Mining Operations with Safety Enhancements

China Vanadium Titano-Magnetite Mining Co., Ltd. (HK:0893) has released an update.
China Vanadium Titano-Magnetite Mining Co., Ltd. has resumed operations at its Maoling-Yanglongshan Mine in Sichuan Province after receiving approval from the local authorities. The company has implemented enhanced safety measures following a safety incident and expects production capacity to return to normal within weeks. Investors are advised to stay informed as safety improvements may impact financial assessments.
