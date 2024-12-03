News & Insights

China Vanadium Resumes Mining Operations with Safety Enhancements

December 03, 2024 — 05:08 am EST

China Vanadium Titano-Magnetite Mining Co., Ltd. (HK:0893) has released an update.

China Vanadium Titano-Magnetite Mining Co., Ltd. has resumed operations at its Maoling-Yanglongshan Mine in Sichuan Province after receiving approval from the local authorities. The company has implemented enhanced safety measures following a safety incident and expects production capacity to return to normal within weeks. Investors are advised to stay informed as safety improvements may impact financial assessments.

