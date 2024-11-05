China Uptown Group Schedules Meeting for Property Sale

China Uptown Group Co. Ltd. (HK:2330) has released an update.

China Uptown Group Co. Ltd. has announced an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for November 25, 2024, to discuss the approval of a significant property sale in Hong Kong. The transaction involves the sale of a property located at Silvercord, Tsim Sha Tsui, for HK$32.5 million. Shareholders will have the opportunity to vote on the resolution, which includes authorizing directors to execute necessary documents and actions related to the sale.

