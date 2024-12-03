China Tontine’s Path to Resumption on HKEX

China Tontine Wines Group (HK:0389) has released an update.
China Tontine Wines Group is actively working to resume trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange after a suspension due to delayed financial reporting. The company has received resumption guidance and is required to publish all outstanding financial results by March 2026 to avoid delisting. Quarterly updates will be provided to inform shareholders and investors of the progress.
