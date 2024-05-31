News & Insights

China Ting Reports Revenue Decline and Losses

May 31, 2024 — 11:11 am EDT

China Ting Group Holdings Limited (HK:3398) has released an update.

China Ting Group Holdings Limited reported a decline in revenue for the year ended December 31, 2023, with the OEM Business seeing a 16.6% drop while the Fashion Retail Business grew by 20.7%. Overall, the company experienced a significant increase in its operating loss to HK$276.1 million, compared to HK$136.5 million the previous year, and a loss attributable to equity holders of HK$361.5 million. Concurrently, the firm has announced the resumption of share trading.

