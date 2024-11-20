China Telecom Reports Strong Subscriber Growth in October

China Telecom (HK:0728) has released an update.
China Telecom’s operating statistics for October 2024 reveal robust growth, with a notable increase in mobile and 5G package subscribers, reaching 423.43 million and 347.53 million respectively. The company also saw a rise in wireline broadband subscribers but experienced a slight decrease in access lines in service. These figures highlight China Telecom’s continued expansion in the telecommunications sector.
