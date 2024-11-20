News & Insights

Stocks

China Telecom Reports Strong Subscriber Growth in October

November 20, 2024 — 04:22 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Telecom (HK:0728) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

China Telecom’s operating statistics for October 2024 reveal robust growth, with a notable increase in mobile and 5G package subscribers, reaching 423.43 million and 347.53 million respectively. The company also saw a rise in wireline broadband subscribers but experienced a slight decrease in access lines in service. These figures highlight China Telecom’s continued expansion in the telecommunications sector.

For further insights into HK:0728 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.