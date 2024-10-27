News & Insights

China State Construction Reports Strong 2024 Financials

October 27, 2024 — 06:07 am EDT

China State Construction International Holdings (HK:3311) has released an update.

China State Construction International Holdings reported a robust financial performance for the first nine months of 2024, with a significant increase in revenue and operating profit compared to the previous year. The Group also recorded a substantial new contract value and maintained a strong backlog, reflecting its solid market position. Investors are advised to consider the unaudited nature of these figures when evaluating their investment decisions.

