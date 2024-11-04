China State Construction Renews Key Partnership Agreement

China State Construction International Holdings (HK:3311) has released an update.

China State Construction International Holdings has renewed its partnership with China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited through a New Framework Agreement effective from January 2025 to December 2027. The agreement aims to continue their collaboration on Construction Main Contracts as joint venture main contractors, subject to competitive tendering processes. This strategic move is part of their ongoing efforts to strengthen their market position and enhance revenue in the construction industry.

